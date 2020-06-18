iHeart Launches Brilliantly Black Initiative

Brilliantly Black is an initiative to support local black-owned businesses, restaurants and non-profits in Chicago. Listeners on all six iHeart Chicago stations are encouraged to visit station websites and enter the keyword “brilliant.” They will then get more information about black-owned businesses, restaurants and community resources.

The available information includes health and wellness businesses, fashion and beauty, community and faith organizations, local businesses, restaurants, and more.

Chicago Market Manager Matt Scarano said he’s very proud of his team for creating this idea. “Everyone should do their part in supporting the black business community. I am thrilled we can use all of our stations to impact and inform Chicagoland about this much-needed community resource.”