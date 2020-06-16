Pride Month COVID Relief Benefit

Proctor & Gamble along with iHeartMedia are putting together a benefit to aid COVID-19 relief efforts in the LGBTQ+ Community. The streaming event is set for June 25.

Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community will be carried on iHeartMedia broadcast and digital platforms. The celebration will culminate with a one-hour special produced by iHeartMedia and P&G and hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox.

“There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble. “We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need.”