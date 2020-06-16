MIW Mentoring Program Participants

The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group Mildred Carter Mentoring Program’s Class of 2020 has been announced. Four candidates from the radio industry in sales, marketing, programming and digital disciplines have been selected.

The class includes:

• Nicki DellaPosta, General Sales Manager, Entercom, Chicago, IL

• Jill Masek, Director of Sales, NRG Media, Lincoln, NE

• Dana Schaeffer, Producer, ABC News Radio, New York City

• Alyson Sprague, Senior Director of Research & Analytics, iHeartMedia

“The quantity and quality of candidates desiring to develop their careers in radio is astounding. Given the challenges we have all faced this year, the program will prove to be even more valuable to our 2020 mentees who highly reflect the excellence we’re seeing in applications. Let the mentoring begin,” said Lindsay Adams, Chairperson, 2020 MIW Group Mentoring Committee.