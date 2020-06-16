Pet Products Partnering With iHeart

Pet products producer Better Choice Company and iHeartMedia are partnering to aid animal shelters impacted by COVID-19. Money and products are going to shelters nationwide.

As part of the Better Choice Company COVID-19 Relief Initiative, sister brands Halo and TruDog have joined with iHeartMedia to donate $100,000 in monetary funds and $100,000 worth of product to shelters nationwide. Better Choice is an animal health and wellness company.

“We are delighted to work with Better Choice on the COVID-19 Relief Initiative during this critical time of need,” said Peter Volynsky, Executive VP, Corporate Development and Ventures at iHeartMedia.