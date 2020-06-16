Jacobson Invited Back By Governor

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has invited Salem Media journalist Amy Jacobson back to his press briefings. The invite is in response to a federal lawsuit filed against him and his press secretary earlier this month.

As Radio Ink first reported June 1 Jacobson was banned from the COVID-19 press briefings after a story that revealed the Governors family visited a family estate out of state despite the Governors stay-at-home orders.

The letter sent on behalf of the governor said, “(Jacobson) is eligible to participate in the Governor’s press access on the same basis as other journalists … Jacobson may participate fully in the Governor’s press access, including but not limited to press briefings and conferences, to the same extent that any other media is allowed to participate.”

“Governor Pritzker’s ban on Amy Jacobson was a complete overreach and he’s right to walk it back,” said Pat Hughes, Liberty Justice Center President and co-founder. “The governor may not like when journalists ask tough questions and he may not always agree with their coverage, but Americans have a constitutional right to hold their elected officials accountable. One of the most important ways they do this is through a free and vibrant press.”