New Nashville Country Host

Big D has joined The Big 98, New Country in Nashville. He takes over the afternoon drive slot on the iHeartMedia Country station.

“It’s an absolute honor to accept a job in Country radio, working in the Country music capital for the iHeartCountry Flagship station, The Big 98,” said BIG D.

His latest stop was at 95.5 The Bull, iHeartMedia Las Vegas, where he was PD and held down the afternoon drive slot.

“BIG D is an absolute pro on all levels and Nashville is going to love him as much as we do,” said Gator Harrison, SVP, Programming for iHeartMedia Nashville. “Plus his name is BIG, BIG D on The BIG 98 – nothing makes more sense than that.”