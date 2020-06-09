More For Reed in Tampa

CMG Tampa adds Operations Director duties to the to-do list of Nate Reed. Reed will continue as Director of Branding & Programming for WDUV-FM and WWRM-FM while overseeing operations for WPOI-FM, WHPT-FM and WXGL-FM as well as all digital content.
CMG Tampa adds Operations Director duties to the to-do list of Nate Reed. Reed will continue as Director of Branding & Programming for WDUV-FM and WWRM-FM while overseeing operations for WPOI-FM, WHPT-FM and WXGL-FM as well as all digital content.
