More For Reed in Tampa

By
Radio Ink
-
0

CMG Tampa adds Operations Director duties to the to-do list of Nate Reed. Reed will continue as Director of Branding & Programming for WDUV-FM and WWRM-FM while overseeing operations for WPOI-FM, WHPT-FM and WXGL-FM as well as all digital content.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here