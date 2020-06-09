Saga Dismisses Portland Manager

Bob Adams has been the Market Manager for Saga in Portland for a little over five years. On Monday he was taken to lunch and he never returned. We understand his replacement has been hired and could be announced by Saga any day. Here’s what the company said about the change.

CEO Ed Christian and Vice President Chris Forgy sent a memo to the Portland Radio Group staff that said Adams was out as Monday. “The Portland Radio Group needed to take a more defined growth pattern. Therefore, a change was necessary.”