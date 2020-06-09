NAB New York October Show Goes Virtual

National Association of Broadcasters Executive VP of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown announced on Tuesday that the NAB New York show originally scheduled for the Javits Convention Center in New York City will now be a virtual meeting.

Brown said more details about the show will be announced in the coming weeks and months. “We are developing a robust platform for exhibitors to share product information, provide demonstrations and make announcements. Additionally, the online event will provide premium educational content and unique opportunities for the community to network virtually.”

The NAB’s April convention was also turned into a virtual event due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.