iHeart Fires Hosts After Racist Comments

iHeart Upstate New York Market Manager Robert Morgan acted quickly after hearing what Kimberly Ray from the Kimberly and Beck PM Drive show said on WAIO-FM 95.1 in Rochester.

During a discussion about an attack on a Rochester couple following a Black Lives Matter protest Ray referred to the n-word three times asking whether the attackers were acting “n-word-ish” and “n-word-ly.” Ray did not actually use the n-word.

Listen to the segment HERE

Here’s the statement from Morgan: ‘We made the decision to terminate Kimberly Ray and Barry Beck yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments and informed them early this morning. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it.”

The duo have had their radio troubles. In 2015 The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported that the duo were sued for slander one year after they were fired from another Rochester station after making fun of transgender people