Twin Cities La Raza Back On Air

La Raza Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul is back on the air after last weeks riots destroyed the downtown building housing the stations. The stations are temporarily broadcasting out of the studios at KFAI, a community based radio station.

Losing the physical station did not keep the La Raza station staff from reporting on the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and crucial COVID-19 information. The staff used social media to keep the community informed.

Maya Santamaria, station owner, told the Sahan Journal, that her staff did an amazing job pulling off such a quick turnaround. “We lost our music, we lost our programming, we lost our simian, broadcasting software. So to pull this off is truly a feat.”