Smith Wants Violence Against Reporters To Stop

Another aspect to the George Floyd protests are acts of violence against journalists. NAB CEO Gordon Smith says he’s gravely concerned about what’s happening to those that are attempting to cover the story. Here’s Smith’s full statement…

“NAB has enormous respect for law enforcement and for the rights of Americans to protest peacefully to make their voices heard. However, I am gravely concerned about recent violence against journalists who are legally covering protests across the nation in the wake of the unconscionable death of George Floyd.

“We implore both police and protesters to respect the difficult job of journalists and recognize their essential role in democracy. Dedicated broadcast journalists are putting themselves in harm’s way to cover the news and to shine a light on civic unrest. These reporters must be afforded appropriate First Amendment protections as they cover the news, hold officials accountable and shine a spotlight on the challenges facing our society.”