Bonneville Suspends Afternoon Host

Grant Napear is sidelined from his Sacramento radio show on KHTK-AM for a comment he posted to Twitter after former player DeMarcus Cousins asked Napear what he thought of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Napear responded in all caps: “ALL LIVES MATTER.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Cousins responded that “all lives matter” is commonly used to shut down black Americans as they urge awareness around police violence against their community.

The Sacramento Bee reported that KHTK’s Jason Ross announced the suspension at the start of “The Grant Napear Show” Monday. “Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave while we are investigating the statement that was made on Twitter.”

Napear then tweeted out a response:

