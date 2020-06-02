Field Praises News Stations

In a staff memo shared with Radio Ink Monday Entercom CEO David Field commented on the violence taking place around the country following the death of George Floyd and praised his team for the work they are doing covering the story.

In the memo, Field writes that “it’s painful to watch American cities burn, local businesses looted, fellow citizens turn on each other and our social fabric tear as peaceful protests are exploited and turn violent, all at a time when we are already reeling from enormous simultaneous health and economic crises. Violence merely deepens the pain in our society and distracts us from focusing on the real issues and solutions.”

Field said the company should be proud of the content stations are putting out across the country. “Our news stations and our courageous reporters are informing our listeners of the latest developments and insights on what is happening in our communities and throughout the nation. Our talk show hosts and personalities across our music and sports stations are sharing powerful, personal perspectives and engaging our communities, helping to bring us together. Our stations are also playing an essential role by providing a forum for Americans to listen to each other and exchange views with those of different backgrounds and life experiences, helping to drive deeper understanding and mutual respect.”

Field specifically called out the work being done by Entercom’s all news stations, “1010 WINS, WCBS, KNX, WBBM, KRLD, KYW, WWJ, and KCBS, along with WCCO and the rest of our news-talk stations across the country for their extraordinary journalism, as well as our entire programming team for their excellent and important work.”