David Corey Leaving Beasley

Corey confirmed on Monday that he was unable to come to terms on a new contract with Beasley and will be leaving WKLB in Boston at the end of the month. Corey joined Beasley in May 2017 after serving as VP of Radio Programming at Bell Media in Toronto.

Corey has consistently made Radio Ink’s top Country programmers list.

Corey began his career at age 17 at KISS 108 in Boston, where he worked his way up through the ranks to eventually serve as Music Director/APD from 1995 until 2006.

In addition to programming WKLB in Boston Corey is also Beasley’s Country Brand Manager.