Kelley On Cat Country Mornings

Courtney Kelley is the new co-host for Cat Country mornings on WCTK-FM, Providence. She has joined Brian Mulhern on Cat Country 98.1.

“Courtney has been with us since 2013, said Bob Walker,” VP/Programming, Hall Communications. “As long as I have known her, she has wanted to host a morning show. We are beyond excited to have her living out that dream every morning on Cat Country.”

“Brian and I have known each other for years,” said Kelley. “While that is basically true for all native Rhode Islanders, we’ve been friends for a long time. I’ve had my Cat Country On now for 7 years. I’m grateful for the opportunity that Hall Communications has given me to take this next big step in my career.”

Kelley replaces Madelyn Grimaldi who resigned to pursue other interests.

