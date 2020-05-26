CMG Tampa Aids Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The five station Cox Media Group, Tampa is hosting a Break the Stigma virtual walk Saturday, May 30.

WWRM (Magic 94-9), WPOI (Hot 101.5), WHPT (102.5 The Bone), WDUV (105.5 The Dove) and WXGL (107.3 The Eagle) are inviting their listeners to join them for a “walk” to help raise awareness and break the stigma of speaking about mental health issues. The stations are encouraging listeners to walk in any place where they are able to safely socially distance.

“Cox Media Group Tampa really wants to do our part and help shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health issues in our community,” said Keith Lawless, VP/MM, CMG, Tampa. “Everybody in Tampa Bay has been affected during this incredibly stressful time and we want to just remind people how important it is to take care of themselves and others.”