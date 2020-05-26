Talker Stephanie Miller Goes Virtual

Stephanie Miller, the Crossover Media Group syndicated political talker, is hitting the virtual road for a comedy show tour. Stephanie Miller’s Sexy Liberal Virtual Tour debuts Saturday, June 6.

The montly online event will feature Miller, along with John Fugelsang, Hal Sparks and Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton (aka “Frangela”) in a special online version of the Sexy Liberal Tour.

“Regardless of the obstacle, even the interruption of all live theater, in an election year you don’t just sit back and allow events to move past you,” said Ron Hartenbaum, CEO of SM Radio Productions, Inc.