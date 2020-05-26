NRG Media Focus On New Normal

News Talk 1290-KOIL in Omaha has a new program focusing on the “new normal” for businesses. The daily two-hour program will focus on everything local in Omaha, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa as businesses start to re-open and figure out how to go forward.

The program will be live and local, and hosted by Neil Nelkin. The program will be co-hosted by other NRG Media on-air talent and morning radio personalities on a daily basis. Nikki and Laura from Sweet 98.5, Mike’l Severe and Damon Benning from 1620 The Zone, and Matt Tompkins from the New 101.9 The Keg.

“Finally a positive show about our listeners, our community and businesses within the Omaha and Council Bluffs area. We want to highlight the local business and hear their stories about how they are doing and re-opening. It’s a community feel good, as we are all in this together, said Nelkin.