Covering And Recovering Webinar

NuVoodoo Media Services is sharing their latest survey information on radio audience perceptions during the pandemic. The data, that the company has been compiling since early March, is being presented on demand.

Covering and Recovering from COVID-19: Practical Steps to Help Your Listeners & Your Station Through the Pandemic & Beyond is presented by Leigh Jacobs, EVP, Research Analysis and Mike O’Connor, EVP, Marketing. The new data, updated as recently as May 17, is broken down by region and is offered as a guide to radio programming and content choices during these unusual times.

The webinar can be found Here.