Senate Committee To Discuss Music Rights

The Senate Judiciary IP subcommittee will hold a staff briefing on May 27th called “Scope of Music Rights within the DMCA.” The briefing will be conducted through Skype. NAB COO Curtis LeGeyt (pictured) will testify during the briefing.
Also testifying will be:
Harvey Mason
Chair and Chief Executive Office
The Recording Academy
Washington, D.C.
Richard Burgess
President and CEO
American Association of Independent Music
Washington, D.C.
Scott Hunter
Executive Director
National Religious Broadcasters Music License Committee
Camarillo, CA
Colin Rushing
Chief Legal Officer
SoundExchange
Washington, D.C.