Senate Committee To Discuss Music Rights

The Senate Judiciary IP subcommittee will hold a staff briefing on May 27th called “Scope of Music Rights within the DMCA.” The briefing will be conducted through Skype. NAB COO Curtis LeGeyt (pictured) will testify during the briefing.

Also testifying will be:

Harvey Mason

Chair and Chief Executive Office

The Recording Academy

Washington, D.C.

Richard Burgess

President and CEO

American Association of Independent Music

Washington, D.C.

Scott Hunter

Executive Director

National Religious Broadcasters Music License Committee

Camarillo, CA

Colin Rushing

Chief Legal Officer

SoundExchange

Washington, D.C.