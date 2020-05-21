    What About Those Political Ad Dollars?

    How has the Coronavirus impacted political advertising for radio? What markets will be hot, and when politicians can’t “shake hands,” will more dollars shake into radio coffers ? All this and more on Radio Ink’s Coronavirus podcast with Katz Radio Group SVP/Political Strategies, Patrick McGee. LISTEN 
