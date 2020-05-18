ARG Starts Transition

Over the past nine weeks Adams Radio Group personnel have been operating from their homes. The stations have started phased transitions with the hope of being back in place by mid-summer.

“Adams markets have begun the transition of returning normal operations at our offices and studios. Each market is staging the return of employees in phases, beginning with on air staff, said Ron Stone, CEO. “We will have 100% of our employees back on all sites by July 15, which allows additional time needed for some employees that have requested additional time to transition.”

Stone says his medium and small market stations and staff should take pride in how they performed. “We have amazing teams. What radio has done all over the country over the past 9 weeks certainly proves the value of live and local radio and why it is so important to every community”.