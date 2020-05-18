Giving Tuesday Set For Atlanta

The Atlanta Community Food Bank will benefit from Giving Tuesday, May 19. iHeartMedia Atlanta is working with the food bank to help it meet the urgent need created by COVID-19.

Listeners to iHeart’s five Atlanta terrestrial stations, along with users of the groups digital platforms will be urged to take part in the effort by going to the station websites to donate. Every $1 helps provide four meals.

iHeartMedia Atlanta owns and operates WWPW-FM, WUBL-FM, WRDG-FM, WBZY-FM and WGST-AM. The event runs from 6 A.M – 10 P.M.