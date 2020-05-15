CT Reopening Town Hall Broadcast

A live virtual town meeting is set for Monday May 18, two days before Connecticut plans to start reopening from COVID restrictions. The meeting, hosted by Nexstar Broadcasting, will be aired on the 11 iHeart radio stations across the state and two TV stations.

COVID-19 The Virtual Town Hall, will feature a cross-section of Connecticut’s federal, state, and local government and community leaders who will explore a wide range of critical issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; its impact on the state, and how the phased reopening will work. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and live stream.

“Connecting our listeners with local issues that are top-of mind is one of our top priorities especially as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as a community,” said Steve Honeycomb, President of iHeartMedia Hartford Region.“

“When viewers seek to obtain the most current and critically important information and an opportunity to engage with their elected representatives, they know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and access to their legislative leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.