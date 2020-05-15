“Spudtacular” Draws Thousands

KNUC-FM (98.9 The Bull) in Seattle gave away thousands of pounds of potatoes that would have been thrown away, because of restaurants being shutdown. The Fitz In The Morning team on the Hubbard group station greeted thousands with thousands of pounds of potatoes May 14.

More than 5,000 people showed up at the Tacoma Dome parking lot to pick up a sack of Washington state grown spuds. 200,000 pounds of potatoes were given away as part of a statewide effort to make sure millions of pounds of potatoes weren’t wasted.

“This is a very interesting but unprecedented time in history yet some good is coming out of it. We’re seeing that today,” said Fitz in a video posted on the station website.

The station teamed up with The Washington State Potato Commission, Farmers and the National Guard for the event.