Wood Named Emmis Indy VP of Programming

David Wood is the new Vice President of Programming for Emmis-Indianapolis. Wood, who joined Emmis 10 years ago, has already started his new role. Emmis Indianapolis includes The Fan 93.5/107.5, WIBC 93.1, B105.7, Hank FM 97.1 and Network Indiana.

“David’s experience building legendary brands and coaching world class talent is second to none,” said Bob Richards, Senior Vice President of Emmis-Indianapolis. “This promotion is well deserved recognition for the amazing work he has been doing leading our programming teams for the past 10+ years.”

“It has been the highlight of my career to work with these iconic Indianapolis’ brands,” Wood said. “I am proud to work with my amazing team at Emmis-Indianapolis and look forward to helping them reach new heights in the coming years.”