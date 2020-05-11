Government Gives Radio A Boost

The government has been throwing money around everywhere lately. Last week the radio industry received more love from the gov. Two different agencies were among radio’s top five spenders, according to Media Monitors. The US Social Security Administration with 75,528 commercials was first and the US Census Bureau with 53,741 spots was fourth.

Progressive Insurance finished last week in the #2 slot with 72,575 while Babbel came in third with 67,782 spots. Rounding out the top five was The Home Depot with 46,262 commercials.