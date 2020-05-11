Philly Front Line Heroes Honored

Radio One Philadelphia is reaching out to listeners to help honor the people on the front line battling the virus. The Salute on the Front Line campaign features video tributes and special lunch deliveries to men and women nominated by members of the community.

Listeners of Hip-Hop 103.9 FM, Classix 107.9 FM, 100.3 RnB FM, and Praise 107.9 HD2 will have an opportunity to submit video tributes to the radio stations highlighting the work and contribution of friends or family members who are essential workers in the Philadelphia area. Each weekday through June 7, Radio One and MyPhillyLawyer will have lunch delivered to the workplace of the honorees to thank them and their co-workers for their service.

“This partnership with MyPhillyLawyer recognizes not only the front line workers who immediately come to mind, but also those who work in the grocery stores and drug stores, along with the delivery drivers, postal workers, SEPTA personnel, and many others,” said Ezio Torres, Radio One Philadelphia Station GM. “It’s just a great way to acknowledge those who continue to allow us to move forward. We want to send them a big thank you!”