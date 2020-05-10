Hurricane Dave Joins KJLH

David Glenn Smith aka Hurricane Dave has joined the KJLH team as a programming, marketing and operations consultant. Karen Slade VP/GM stated “We are happy to have Hurricane Dave consult TEAM KJLH. His understanding of the industry, strategic programming and marketing expertise in this multiplatform era is welcomed and exciting.”

Hurricane Dave has programmed over 11 number one radio stations in various formats from Hip Hop to Classic Rock, across the country from New York, Florida, Ohio, Texas and most recently Atlanta.

“I can’t think of another time when starting a new opportunity where I had such a clear vision on day one. KJLH is a globally recognized brand where all of Los Angeles feels comfortable listening to generations of amazing music with no restrictions. That’s why it’s called Radio Free, if it’s a great song we can play it. Radio Free KJLH has the largest library of music of any radio station in Los Angeles. This is going to be exciting” states Hurricane Dave.