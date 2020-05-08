Sorenson Guests On New Podcast

By
Radio Ink
-
0

The Cool Radio Stories podcast launched this week, which is aimed at small and medium market broadcasters. Episode one is called “None Of Us Are As Smart As All Of Us” and features Dean Sorenson. The show is hosted by Tom Dobrez. LISTEN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here