Chicago Duo Raises $15K For Nurses

Saluting National Nurses Day on May 6, WDRV-FM’s The Drive’s Sherman & Tingle Show partnered with the American Nurses Foundation to present “Healthcare Heroes” – a charity event to collect donations for the Coronavirus Response Fund.

The Sherman & Tingle Show remained on the air for a twelve-hour marathon live broadcast (6am to 6pm,) soliciting donations from the Chicagoland community.

“Healthcare Heroes” raised over fifteen thousand dollars in twelve hours. The monetary donations will help nurses with direct financial assistance, mental health support and access to preventative information through The Coronavirus Response Fund.

WDRV Brand/Content Manager Rob Cressman said commented, “The Sherman & Tingle Show’s commitment to The Chicagoland Community is inexorable and steadfast. We hope to have provided the conduit to the kinds of assistance our Healthcare Heroes are clearly entitled during this challenging period.”

The American Nurses Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association. Their mission is to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing.