Honoring Chicago Teachers And Nurses

Teachers and Nurses in Chicago are being honored by iHeart Chicago stations. The effort starts May 5, National Teachers Day and ends May 12, International Nurses day.

Throughout the promotion each station will feature on-air shout outs for teachers and interviews with school principals, parents and students. ZOOM classroom takeovers will also let 103.3 KISS FM’s midday host Showbiz Shelly speak directly to students.

Each station will also feature local nurses on-air and on digital platforms. Plus, a special song, dedicated to nurses, will air at Noon on each station; and nurses will be treated to lunch giveaways.

“Now more than ever, teachers and nurses should be applauded for the work they do for our community,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago’s Region. “Our frontline medical professionals are saving lives every single day and our teachers are shaping our future by educating tomorrow’s leaders.”

iHeartMedia Chicago owns and operates WKSC-FM, WLIT-FM, WEBG-FM, WVAZ-FM, WGCI-FM and WGRB-AM.