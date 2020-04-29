Saga Portland Dismisses 25-Year Host

John McDonald hosted a weekend talk show on WGAN in Portland for 25 years. He told The Portland Press Herald he was not given a reason for being fired.

The 75-year old McDonald tells the paper he’s been allowed to take time off for the past few weeks, partly because of his concerns about coming into the station during the coronavirus crisis. But he says WGAN President Bob Adams told him last Friday that his “hiatus” from the show would become permanent.

