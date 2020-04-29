Edison Teases Smart Audio Details

The full 2020 Smart Audio Report from Edison Research and NPR will be presented during a webinar tomorrow. The research digs into smart speaker consumer behavior in the United States based on a national telephone survey of 1,002 adults conducted December 31,2019 through January 5, 2020, and a national online survey of 1,660 adults, conducted March 31, 2020 through April 1, 2020. The interviews were conducted in Denver, Kansas City, and Orlando.

Here’s a taste of what was discovered…

Seventy-seven percent of adults in the U.S. are experiencing a change in their typical routine due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as of April 1, and voice-assistant usage has expanded during these disruptions. Smart speaker ownership is now at 24% of the U.S. population.

The Smart Audio Report 2020 will touch on:

– How many U.S. adults are now working from home and how their routines have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

– How many U.S. adults are listening to news, and music and entertainment on smart speakers since the COVID-19 outbreak.

– Which tasks U.S. adults request of their smart speakers compared to their smartphones.

– How the use of voice assistants correlates with intent to purchase smart speakers