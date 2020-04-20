Support Growing To Help Local Media

Earlier this month a letter was sent to Senate leaders urging them to support local journalism in any future coronavirus stimulus packages. This passed weekend another letter was sent to Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Richard Schumer, as more elected officials get behind a push to support local media outlets devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Elected officials realize the critical role local media is playing in getting information to the public about this devastating pandemic. Many of those outlets have also been devastated by declining ad revenues are in danger of going out of business. Senators now also understand that the fewer than 500 employees rule in the first round of funding penalized thousands of local radio stations and newspapers across the country.

This new letter was four Senators: Maria Cantwell (D-WA), John Kennedy (R-LA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and John Boozman (R-AR). It urges their colleagues to support expanding U.S. Small Business Administration loan access for struggling local newspapers and radio and television stations.

Here’s a portion of that letter, which you can read HERE.

“We urge you to ensure that any future stimulus package makes more local newspapers and radio and television broadcasters eligible for small business assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program, created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Up to several thousand newspapers and hundreds of local radio and television stations across the country were cut out of existing programs by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s affiliation rule, which restricts assistance to companies owned or controlled by larger entities. Even though these news outlets may be owned by larger groups, they operate independently.

“Ensuring that local news outlets remain viable at this critical time is not only a matter of fairness, but is essential to public health. Local newspapers, radio, and television stations provide important local content that keeps their communities informed. People rely on local newspapers and broadcasters to cover school and business closures, to widely communicate public health guidance, and to combat life-threatening misinformation. The CARES Act waived the affiliation rule for hotels and restaurants allowing them to benefit from small business assistance, and the same consideration should extend to local news outlets in light of their vital role in maintaining public health.”