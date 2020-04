Tom Donahue has returned to the airwaves in Western New York. Donahue is hosting the More Music Morning Show on oldies station WECK.

Donahue is a well known personality in the Buffalo/Niagara Falls market. He started his career at WGR in the mid-70s; and his resume includes WNUC, WHTT and news anchor jobs at WKBW and WLKK. He was part of the WECK family for about 10 years before moving out west.

His return moves another Buffalo Hall of Fame broadcaster, Roger Christian, to middays on WECK.