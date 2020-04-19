Mollie Hits The West Coast

Mollie Kendrick has joined The End (KUDL-FM) in Sacramento and will host afternoon drive. Mollie most recently hosted mornings at Cities 97.1 in Minneapolis. She’s also worked in Fort Collins.

“I’m honored to be joining a team of such talented people at 106.5 The End who are as dedicated to the craft as I am,” said Kendrick. “I’m excited to connect with listeners in the afternoon as Sacramento’s new BFF and to work with Rayne [Brand Manager, 106.5 The End], Vince Richards [Operations Manager, Entercom Sacramento], Stacey Kauffman and the whole Entercom Sacramento team.”