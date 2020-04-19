A Little COVID-19 Relief From This Duo

Premiere’s Johnjay and Rich announced their non-profit called #LoveUp Foundation will dedicate 100% of the proceeds from their #LoveUp Local T-shirt, #LoveUp AZ T-shirt and #LoveUp face masks to local COVID-19 relief efforts.

In an effort to prevent the closure of local businesses or layoffs, proceeds from the popular #LoveUp Local T-shirt and the #LoveUp AZ T-shirt will be donated to market-specific economies where the shirt is purchased from. Additionally, proceeds from the sale of the newly-created #LoveUp face mask will benefit medical care professionals who are fighting on the front lines; more than 3,000 masks have been sold since launching on April 16.