Horowitz Joins Marketron Board of Directors

Drew Horowitz is bringing his many years of broadcast industry experience to Marketron, a provider of enterprise revenue management and digital software solutions. Horowitz is the founder of Gemini Strategies & Advisories and former President/COO for Hubbard Radio.

“Drew has been a valuable adviser to Marketron for years, and we feel extremely privileged to now call him a Marketron board member,” said Marketron CEO Jim Howard. “Drawing on his experience at all levels of the industry, Drew will continue to help us stay ahead of the curve in developing the products and services the radio industry needs in order to thrive.”

“In this period of uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to provide broadcasters with innovative new revenue-generation solutions and to foster successful adoption of digital tactics within their advertising portfolios,” said Horowitz. “I look forward to working even more closely with Marketron’s board members and executive team to achieve these goals and support the future of broadcasting.”

Horowitz has picked up many awards and honors in his career, including appearing five consecutive years on Radio Ink magazine’s 40 Most Influential Broadcasters list.