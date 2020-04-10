Another Great Idea From Hubbard

Hubbard’s country station in Seattle has shared one of the best ideas we’ve seen so far during this nutty time. New Country 98.9 The Bull created a “TP Roll Thru” and gave away 1,000 rolls of FREE Toilet paper to listeners.

Each person that drove through the TP Tour received a free roll of toilet paper all while observing social distancing protocols. To participate, listeners were asked to drive up in their vehicle, roll their back window down and Ryder from Fitz in the Morning tossed in free toilet paper. As you can see, Ryder was in full Personal Protective Equipment!

Whatever toilet paper was leftover was donated to local hospitals and healthcare organizations.

What is your station doing to serve the community and make life better for listeners under quarantine? Send all the details to [email protected]