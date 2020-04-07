Now a Full-Timer At Station He Grew Up Listening To

iHeart Hip Hop/R&B station WGCI-FM in Chicago has named Zach Boog Night Host (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.). Boog has been working weekends and filling in on WGCI. He previously hosted nights at 101.1 The Beat in Nashville and is a stand-up comedian.

PD Johnnie Glover said it’s an honor to promote Zach to nights. “He is extremely entertaining, works hard to produce compelling content and has a very organic way of connecting with Chicago listeners. Zach has a bright future and I look forward to working with him to create many exciting memories with 107.5 WGCI’s audience.”

“I grew up listening to 107.5 WGCI,” said Boog. “It is a dream and an absolute honor to take over nights at this legendary station. I couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds.”