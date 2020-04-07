AURN Planning a Very Special Easter

The AURN Inspirational Network will broadcast an Easter Special to radio stations nationwide. Grammy award winner and Gospel music leader Bobby Jones will host. This two hour music celebration will showcase America’s top Gospel music performers.

The Bobby Jones & Friends Easter Special will be joined by some of the top stars in the Gospel community including Anthony Brown, Gloria Gaynor, Jekalyn Carr, Ben Tankard, Lexi, and many others. All will share their personal sentiments about Easter as well as messages of hope and resurrection.