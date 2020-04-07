Walden Wants More Money For Small Businesses

Former broadcaster Oregon Congressman Greg Walden says additional funding is needed for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was established under the CARES Act. The CARES Act, and how radio station owners can apply for funding, was the subject of a Radio Ink Facebook Live presentation Tuesday.

During that presentation we found out that while some broadcasters are having luck getting approved for funding from their lenders, others are not getting anywhere. .

Walden recognizes that.

In a letter to constituents, Walden said The Paycheck Protection Program is a lifeline to small business owners and the people who work for them across America. While it’s a very much needed influx of cash for small businesses not everyone applying for that help has been able to get at it, due to various reasons. Walden wants Congress to approve additional resources immediately before the well runs dry.