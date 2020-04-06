TuneIn To Broadcast One World Event

TuneIn is partnering with Global Citizen for “One World: Together At Home,” in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The special will stream live on TuneIn on Saturday, April 18 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Everyone on the broadcast will pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers around the world as they lead the fight against the pandemic.

The broadcast will highlight stories from the world’s health care heroes, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from those who they’ve treated.

The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

The event is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, and the broadcast will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

More info HERE