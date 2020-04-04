Smith Gets To Pick The Songs

WCIC in Peoria has named Rick Smith their new PD and on-air weekday host. Rick has worked for WCIC and WBGL for more than 15 years as Lead Network Engineer.

Station Manager Joe Buchanan said, “Rick has been an amazing asset to us over the years. His love for God and people, his commitment to excellence, and his understanding of both programming and engineering will make him an incredible PD.”

Janine Fairchild, who has been at WCIC for 14 years, will move up to Assistant Program Director. She will continue as Morning Show Co-host.

Leesa Leslie is also moving into a new full-time role as Underwriting Director. She will continue to host an on-air shift.