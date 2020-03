The Home Improvement giant moved from 22nd to 3rd on the Media Monitors chart last week. Lowes aired 42,612 spots on radio stations all across the country. Radio’s top two advertisers remained the same; Progressive was number one (54,409) and the US Census Bureau was second (52,158). Rounding out the top five were Indeed.com at number four (39,819) and Allstate (37,411).