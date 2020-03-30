Easter Special From AURN

The American Urban Radio Networks Inspirational Network (AURN) will broadcast an Easter Special April 12. The two hour program will feature Gospel music performers and inspirational messages.

The Bobby Jones & Friends Easter Special will be hosted by AURN daily host Dr. Bobby Jones and will feature other AURN network hosts along with some of the top stars in the Gospel community sharing thoughts about Easter and messages of hope.

“​With churches closed, our communities are lacking the physical connection with a ‘rock’ during this time of crisis. We are pleased to partner with AURN to bring words of comfort and support during the Coronavirus crisis,” said Skip Dillard, VP Programming, WBLS/WLIB-New York.