Awards For Cumulus Dallas Stations

The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters has recognized two stations in the Dallas Cluster with four awards. The annual awards were announced March 30.

Reporter Clayton Neville of News Talk 820-AM/WBAP was honored with 1st place in the Spot News by a reporter category. The station also picked up a 2nd place award for Spot News coverage by a station. The awards were for coverage of 2019 North Dallas Tornado. WBAP’s Broam Estrodge won 1st place for Sports Play-by-Play.

News and Information 570-AM/KLIF Anchors Dave Williams and Amy Chodroff took 1st place honors in the News Anchor/Anchor Team Category.

“We are incredibly proud of our news team, News Director Freda Ross and Program Director Kevin Graham,” said Dan Bennett, Regional VP, Cumulus Dallas/Houston. “These awards recognize the exceptional talent of our news team and the highest standards of excellence they maintain in serving our listeners and community.”