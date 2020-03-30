Media Staffing Network Launches Webinar Series

The free Media Staffing Network webinars are aimed at job seekers and are part of MSN’s new Recruitment Solutions Network unit. The series begins Wednesday, April 8 with two webinars: “Job Seeking: Building Your Brand” at 11:00 am (EDT) and “Job Seeking: Remote Interviewing Skills” at 1:00 pm (EDT). Both webinars will be repeated on Thursday, April 9, at the same times.

“We are committed to helping those who have been furloughed, laid off, or are looking for a job,” stated Laurie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Media Staffing Network. “With unemployment rising, there will now be more competition to land a job and many don’t know how to adapt to the remote interview. With 27 years of staffing expertise and running our business on a virtual basis since 2007, we have great insight into how to help job seekers stand out in a crowded environment.”

Register for the webinars HERE